AGESA ComboAM4 Ryzen BIOS Update Deemed “Buggy”

If you’ve recently made the upgrade to the Ryzen 3000 series processor then the likelihood is that you’ve probably updated your motherboard BIOS to provide the latest drivers. Specifically, to support the new processors. It seems, however, that the most recent AGESA ComboAM4 release has been giving users more than a few problems.

In a report via TechPowerUP, the latest update (1.0.0.3ABA) has officially been pulled from manufacturers. Why? Well, it seems that a hastily made update has caused some problems. So many, in fact, that it has been officially described as “buggy”

The Latest AGESA ComboAM4 Ryzen BIOS Update is Deemed “Buggy”

Both Gigabyte and ASUS have reported issues with the latest BIOS update. Specifically for that which provided Ryzen 3000 support for AMD 400-series motherboards. As such, with the issues confirmed, AMD has officially pulled the update from all manufacturers.

ASUS has said that due to time constraints, they didn’t have time to fully check the update, but despite this, they still didn’t expect the problems they encountered.

“We just got told to pull (was undergoing validation prior) 1003 ABA version. [The problem was} that PCIE speed of BXB-C downgraded from gen4 to gen2. So its not surprising that bugs emerge since the source has hidden bugs that only gets unraveled with thorough testing. combine that with trying to get firmwares out in a tight time frame, kinda damn[ed] if you do (release firmware quickly) and damn[ed] if you dont (dont release firmware quickly) situation.”

Quick Fix That Turned Into Buggy Mess

The update (not to be confused with the original 1.0.0.3AB release) was originally made to fix a problem seen in Destiny 2. You can learn more about that issue via the link here!

It seems clear, however, that in the haste to release a fix, other problems have been encountered that were entirely unexpected. The short version is, however, if you are on the “ABA” version (which you should be able to identify in your BIOS), check your motherboard manufacturer in the coming days for a new update.

What do you think? Have you had any problems since upgrading to the Ryzen 3000 series? If you did, which motherboard model did you use? – Let us know in the comments!