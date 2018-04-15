Agony Will Receive a Patch on the PC That Removes Its Censorship

Agony is going to be intense!

Upcoming first-person survival horror game Agony is going to be an incredibly intense and interesting title. Those of you who have the stomach for this kind of games will undoubtedly enjoy its dark theme. However, it appears that some visual elements received some censorship order to avoid an “Adults Only” rating. Madmind Studio managed to score a “Mature” audience rating instead, which will most likely help with overall sales. It’s worth noting that the changes do not affect any of the elements that we’ve seen so far. This includes gameplay trailers, screenshots or GIFs.

Is there any way around the censorship?

Actually, there is, but it concerns PC gamers only. Agony will receive a PC patch that will completely remove any censored elements. Therefore, PC gamers will be able to enjoy this game as its developers intended. Here’s an official statement from the team behind Agony:

“Many of you ask us what exactly we had to censor, fearing that the game you have been supporting for years will not be the same experience you hoped for. We do not want to list exactly what’s been censored due to possible spoilers, but it is important for you to understand that none of the elements you have seen in Agony’s promotional materials (gameplay, trailers, screenshots, GIFs) have been censored. Do not be afraid, the full version of Agony is much heavier than what you’ve seen so far anyway.”

