AIDA64 v6.10 is Released With Added Graphics Card Support

For those of you who take a more in-depth analysis of your system and it’s components, then AIDA64 is, without a doubt, one of the most popular (and best) programs around. For owners of the latest Nvidia ‘Super’ or AMD 5700 (XT) graphics cards, however, to date, the program has been unable to give you masses of information. If, indeed, any at all.

Following an update to their website, however, Finalwire has confirmed the release of AIDA64 v6.10. So, what’s included in the update? – Let’s find out!

AIDA64 v6.10 – What’s New?

New features & improvements

AVX accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for Zhaoxin ZX-C+ and Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-5000 processors

Full support for Hygon C86 “Mukti/Dhyana” CPU

Enhanced RGB LED monitoring module

Matrix Orbital EVE3 LCD display support

Improved support for Intel “Comet Lake” and “Ice Lake” CPUs

Support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices

Preliminary support for Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-6000 CPU

Advanced support for LSI RAID controllers

NVMe 1.4 support

Improvements for AMD X570 chipset based motherboards

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 2000 Super Series

What’s new since AIDA64 v6.00

SHA3-512 cryptographic hash benchmark utilizing AVX, AVX2 and AVX-512

AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Zen 2 “Matisse” processors

Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 Update support

BeadaPanel LCD and SteelSeries Rival 710 OLED display support

Corsair H100i Platinum and H115i Platinum liquid cooler sensor support

Corsair Obsidian 1000D, EVGA iCX2, Farbwerk 360, NZXT GRID+ V3 sensor support

Preliminary support for Intel “Comet Lake” CPU

GPU details for AMD Radeon VII

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce GTX 1600 and GeForce RTX 2060 Series

Preliminary support for AMD “Navi” GPUs

Retired SHA1 and VP8 benchmarks

Where Can I Download It?

If you already have AIDA64 installed on your system (presuming that you’re system is online) you should be prompted to make the update the next time you try to load the application up.

Failing which, you can manually download the latest version via the link here! – In addition, for more information on the update, you can check out the ‘what’s new’ website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you use AIDA64? – Let us know in the comments!