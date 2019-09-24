AIDA64 v6.10 is Released With Added Graphics Card Support
Mike Sanders / 2 hours ago
For those of you who take a more in-depth analysis of your system and it’s components, then AIDA64 is, without a doubt, one of the most popular (and best) programs around. For owners of the latest Nvidia ‘Super’ or AMD 5700 (XT) graphics cards, however, to date, the program has been unable to give you masses of information. If, indeed, any at all.
Following an update to their website, however, Finalwire has confirmed the release of AIDA64 v6.10. So, what’s included in the update? – Let’s find out!
AIDA64 v6.10 – What’s New?
New features & improvements
- AVX accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for Zhaoxin ZX-C+ and Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-5000 processors
- Full support for Hygon C86 “Mukti/Dhyana” CPU
- Enhanced RGB LED monitoring module
- Matrix Orbital EVE3 LCD display support
- Improved support for Intel “Comet Lake” and “Ice Lake” CPUs
- Support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices
- Preliminary support for Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-6000 CPU
- Advanced support for LSI RAID controllers
- NVMe 1.4 support
- Improvements for AMD X570 chipset based motherboards
- GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series
- GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 2000 Super Series
What’s new since AIDA64 v6.00
- SHA3-512 cryptographic hash benchmark utilizing AVX, AVX2 and AVX-512
- AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Zen 2 “Matisse” processors
- Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 Update support
- BeadaPanel LCD and SteelSeries Rival 710 OLED display support
- Corsair H100i Platinum and H115i Platinum liquid cooler sensor support
- Corsair Obsidian 1000D, EVGA iCX2, Farbwerk 360, NZXT GRID+ V3 sensor support
- Preliminary support for Intel “Comet Lake” CPU
- GPU details for AMD Radeon VII
- GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce GTX 1600 and GeForce RTX 2060 Series
- Preliminary support for AMD “Navi” GPUs
- Retired SHA1 and VP8 benchmarks
Where Can I Download It?
If you already have AIDA64 installed on your system (presuming that you’re system is online) you should be prompted to make the update the next time you try to load the application up.
Failing which, you can manually download the latest version via the link here! – In addition, for more information on the update, you can check out the ‘what’s new’ website via the link here!
What do you think? Do you use AIDA64? – Let us know in the comments!