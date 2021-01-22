Akasa Pi-4 Pro Raspberry Pi 4 Case Review

Akasa is one of the leading names when it comes to small form factor cases. They’ve been doing this kind of thing for years now, with Intel BRIX, and ATOM systems, right through to the more modern Raspberry Pi hardware and plenty in-between. Their latest is the Pi-4 Pro, and with the continued popularity of the Raspberry Pi, it’s no wonder they’re eager to shout about their latest products. I’ve got a few Pi devices myself, having tinkered with an Akasa case already as part of my arcade machine. I have an older one I use as a PlayStation 1 emulator, and I’ll be tinkering with this one as a temporary desktop system for the children’s homeschooling and a little of my own work.

Akasa Pi-4 Pro Raspberry Pi 4 Case

A humble Raspberry Pi case this may be, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t got some attractive features. The case is constructed from aluminium, making it strong and light. However, it also means they can turn the case into a heatsink, allowing it to cool the Pi 4 silently, while still allowing you to max out the clock speeds. Of course, it still comes with cut-outs, allowing for GPIO, LEDs, MicroSD and all the usual bits and bobs. Keep in mind, this is only for the Pi 4 Model B though, you’ll need a different model for older versions of the board.

Superb Cooling Performance – Aluminium casing naturally dissipates heat into the surroundings for effective thermal temperature reduction without cooling fans.

Excellent Quality – Black sandblasted anodised aluminium body for durability, thermal efficiency and long-lasting use.

Functional Design – All ports and slots of the Raspberry Pi 4 case align perfectly for easy access, including GPIO, LEDs and microSD card. Wi-Fi signal window optimises wireless connection.

Highly Compact – Lightweight case perfectly balances cooling performance with size, with a compact heatsink top cover and custom-made aluminium thermal kit.

Compatibility – Designed for Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

Specifications

Material Black sandblasted anodised aluminium Dimensions 68.5 x 96 x 33.5 mm Motherboard Support Raspberry Pi 4 Model B LED Light Holes 2 Input/Output Openings Type-C power supply x 1

Micro HDMI x 2

Stereo audio & composite video x 1

Dual USB 2.0 x 1

Dual USB 3.0 x 1

Ethernet x 1

LED x 2

Wi-Fi signal window x 1

MicroSD x 1

GPIO x 1 Product Code A-RA08-A2B / A-RA08-M2B

What Akasa Had to Say