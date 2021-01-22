Akasa Pi-4 Pro Raspberry Pi 4 Case Review

/ 47 seconds ago

Next Page »

Akasa Pi-4 Pro Raspberry Pi 4 Case Review 1

Akasa is one of the leading names when it comes to small form factor cases. They’ve been doing this kind of thing for years now, with Intel BRIX, and ATOM systems, right through to the more modern Raspberry Pi hardware and plenty in-between. Their latest is the Pi-4 Pro, and with the continued popularity of the Raspberry Pi, it’s no wonder they’re eager to shout about their latest products. I’ve got a few Pi devices myself, having tinkered with an Akasa case already as part of my arcade machine. I have an older one I use as a PlayStation 1 emulator, and I’ll be tinkering with this one as a temporary desktop system for the children’s homeschooling and a little of my own work.

Akasa Pi-4 Pro Raspberry Pi 4 Case

A humble Raspberry Pi case this may be, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t got some attractive features. The case is constructed from aluminium, making it strong and light. However, it also means they can turn the case into a heatsink, allowing it to cool the Pi 4 silently, while still allowing you to max out the clock speeds. Of course, it still comes with cut-outs, allowing for GPIO, LEDs, MicroSD and all the usual bits and bobs. Keep in mind, this is only for the Pi 4 Model B though, you’ll need a different model for older versions of the board.

Akasa Pi-4 Pro Raspberry Pi 4 Case Review 2
  • Superb Cooling Performance – Aluminium casing naturally dissipates heat into the surroundings for effective thermal temperature reduction without cooling fans.
  • Excellent Quality – Black sandblasted anodised aluminium body for durability, thermal efficiency and long-lasting use.
  • Functional Design – All ports and slots of the Raspberry Pi 4 case align perfectly for easy access, including GPIO, LEDs and microSD card. Wi-Fi signal window optimises wireless connection.
  • Highly Compact – Lightweight case perfectly balances cooling performance with size, with a compact heatsink top cover and custom-made aluminium thermal kit.
  • Compatibility – Designed for Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

For more details, please check the official Akasa product page here.

Akasa Pi-4 Pro Raspberry Pi 4 Case Review 3

Specifications

MaterialBlack sandblasted anodised aluminium
Dimensions68.5 x 96 x 33.5 mm
Motherboard SupportRaspberry Pi 4 Model B
LED Light Holes2
Input/Output OpeningsType-C power supply x 1
Micro HDMI x 2
Stereo audio & composite video x 1
Dual USB 2.0 x 1
Dual USB 3.0 x 1
Ethernet x 1
LED x 2
Wi-Fi signal window x 1
MicroSD x 1
GPIO x 1
Product CodeA-RA08-A2B / A-RA08-M2B

What Akasa Had to Say

“Full I/O opening support including GPIO, microSD, Ethernet, USB, camera and display connectors.

Purpose-designed Wi-Fi signal window to optimise Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signal connection.

Easy access to external connectors. Dual micro HDMI openings support dual displays.

Our compact and robust aluminium case is a perfect solution to cool and protect your Raspberry Pi 4 for optimal performance. Ideal for IoT, smart home, robotics, and digital signage applications.”

Next Page »
Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS Discord Patreon TikTok Twitch

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD or Intel?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend
})