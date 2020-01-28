Akasa Reveals its New Vegas Chroma ARGB CPU Coolers

If you’re currently rocking the stock cooler that came with your processor or a 3rd-party alternative that isn’t quite hitting the mark for you, then you might well be in the market for an inexpensive upgrade. Well, with the launch of the Vegas Chroma from Akasa, perhaps this is it!

Akasa Vegas Chroma ARGB

Designed for both Intel and AMD socket platforms, the Akasa Vegas Chroma is a low-profile air cooler packing some pretty impressive ARGB lighting. In truth, this design is clearly marketing itself as a more visually impressive alternative to stock coolers and, on the more critical side of things, people are comparing it to Intel’s stock design minus the RGB lighting effects.

On the whole, however, it is a design that works well and with ARGB lighting, you at least get some icing on the cake!

Specifications

For more information on the Akasa Vegas Chroma, check out the following official product websites.

What Do We Think?

Although no retail price has yet been confirmed for the Akaso Vegas Chroma coolers, we wouldn’t expect them to cost any more than around £20-£25. In terms of whether you should get one, well, in truth I don’t really see this offering more performance than the stock Intel and AMD solutions. That being said though, the ARGB lighting effects would certainly be an aesthetic step up on the AM3+ and Intel 115X designs.

I think, more than anything, I just wish that this cooler just offered something unique beyond that point.

What do you think? Do you like the design? – Let us know in the comments!