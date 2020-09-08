Akasa Unleash the Maxwell Pro Silent Mini-ITX Case

When it comes to silent PC cases, Akasa is the best in the business. They have a strong history of creating premium quality cases that have integrated heatsink designs. That means that the case its self actually is the CPU cooler, meaning your system is utterly silent. Of course, that mostly has applications in the professional and industrial market, but that doesn’t mean consumers can’t use them too. I myself used to have an AKASA case for my HTPC build!

Akasa Maxwell Pro

The new Mini-ITX case features a gorgeous aluminium exterior, finish in black, but with some subtle silver trim on the edges of the front panel. It’s certainly an attractive looking piece of kit.

There are heat fins on the sides, as well as a few ventilation areas around the case. However, the main focus is the 4 copper heat pipes on the interior. It’s compatible with both Intel and AMD solutions too and can cool a CPU of up to 65W. That’s enough for the Ryzen 5 3400G, which I know is a great CPU, as I put one of them in my arcade machine! So while the case doesn’t have room for a dGPU, you can still go down the gaming route if required.

Specifications

What Akasa Had to Say

“Akasa have created a minimalist, contemporary design for the Maxwell Pro, which inherits from the high-end Hi-Fi amplifier design, following from the popularity of the Turing case design in audiophile systems. The case is made from black, anodised aluminium and features minimalist cooling fins, decorative vent holes and a diamond edge finished front panel which has the power button, two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, as well as power and HDD LEDs. Combined with a volume of only 6.4 litres, the Maxwell Pro will perfectly suit any environment, whether used for gaming, home theatre PCs or audiophile setups.” – Akasa

Small-Ish and Mighty!

It’s by no means a small case though, but the size is to ensure that you can push your hardware without having to worry about thermals or noise. If you’re working in a lab, or creating a home theatre, or even a recording studio, silence is golden. Then again, some of us just like a quiet PC anyway!

Hardware Support

“The chassis comes with universal socket fitting for any Intel® or AMD board, and both Intel and AMD backplates are included with the case. Two 2.5’’ SSDs or HDDs can be accommodated, as well as M.2s under your board, which can be cooled using Akasa’s optional thermal pads. Additional accessories supported by the Maxwell Pro which can be found on the Akasa website include Wi-Fi antenna and cables and 120 W power adapters. For Intel® Core️TM i7 & Ryzen 5 at 65W TDP, we recommend using a 150W compact DC-to-DC ATX adapter and external DC adapter (power brick)

with 4-pin power DIN design, as they are more suitable for high current output applications; these will soon be available from Akasa.” – Akasa

Price and Availability

The Maxwell Pro starts at £134 here in the UK, and should start showing up at retailers any time now. You can check pre-order information for Europe by contacting sales@akasa.co.uk to find a reseller near you.