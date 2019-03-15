Akaso EK7000 Pro Ultra HD 4K Action Camera Review

Akaso EK7000 Pro – Ultra HD 4K Edition

People have seemingly always had an interest in doing weird and wonderful things and with the advent of social media, sharing it with your friends, family or community is a big part of that.

As such, if you do undertake in adventurous activities, you’re going to want an action camera that’s right for you!

We, therefore, take a look at the Akaso EK7000 Pro. A brand new action camera which offers an impressive number of features including Ultra HD 4K recording capability!

Features

The Akaso comes packed with a number of great features. As well as those listed below, a main key factor is the ability to connect the action camera wirelessly. This allows you to immediate upload photographs to social media without any cables!

Integrated Wireless Network

Waterproof Case

Wireless Remote Control.

Input/Output: Micro USB/HDMI

Adjustable View Angle Lens

Waterproof up to 131 feet.

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official Akaso EK7000 Pro website via the link here!