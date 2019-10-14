Aldi UK To Sell £949.99 Gaming PC – Is it any good though?

Aldi is, without a doubt, one of the biggest names in the world in terms of supermarkets and I think there’s very few of us out there that haven’t often ended up walking in planning to just buy a few groceries and have ended up walking out with a trolley full of stuff from their ‘Special Buys’ section.

While these purchases have sometimes touched on the technology side of things, this has (at least to my knowledge) only generally gone so far as TVs, dashcams and the occasional laptop. Following an announcement on their website, however, Aldi UK is set to offer something very different and more than a little interesting.

Yes, they’re planning on releasing a full-blown desktop gaming PC. Is it any good though? Well, let’s have a look at the specifications.

Aldi UK Gaming PC

The PC will be released under the Medion branding which, if you didn’t know, is essentially a German off-shoot of Lenovo. Has the famous discount retailer found a way to get us a cheap gaming PC though? Well, the specifications are (quite honestly) not too shabby at all!

Intel® Core™ i5-9400 Processor

2.9 GHz, up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0

6 Cores and 9 MB Intel® Smart Cache

NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060 Graphics

With 6,144 MB GDDR6 VRAM

1,024 GB PCIe SSD

16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Multi-Standard DVD-/CD-ReWriter

Hot-Swap HDD Frame1

Fast Wireless LAN IEEE 802.11 ac-Standard-Technology with up to 1,73 Gbps (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.0

Network Controller Gigabit LAN (10/100/1000 Mbit/s)

Windows 10

What Do We Think?

The specifications are, perhaps surprisingly, more than a little solid. In fact, there are only two points that we could really draw any potential criticism over. Firstly, the case looks bloody awful! Secondly, at 2666MHz, the RAM isn’t overly quick. Well, not at least by DDR4 standards.

The only remaining question mark will be the build quality. The cynic in me suggests that we shouldn’t expect top levels of cable management here nor the best components in terms of the motherboard, power supply and/or the CPU cooler (none of which is disclosed on the website).

For £949.99, however, on the whole, this seems to give some excellent value for money. A quick (and admittedly rough) ‘bare bones/build-it-yourself’ price comparison had us at about this exact same figure. Remember though, this comes with a 3-year guarantee. A factor which does tip the scales heavily in Aldi’s favor.

Sure, it’s not stunning, but if you’re in the market for a solid introduction to a gaming PC, this is (quite honestly) a really decent place to start! The Medion Gaming PC will go on sale in UK Aldi stores on October 17th and you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the system? – Let us know in the comments!