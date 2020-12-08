Alex Winter Opens the Door for Bill and Ted 4!

With the release of ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ earlier this year, I must admit that it was surprisingly better than I expected. Given that it had been nearly 20-years since Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves had last played the titular characters, I did have more than a few fears that the formula might’ve stagnated a little. The nineties were, after all, very… nineties! (Yes, I know the first film released in 1989, but you get my point!)

Watching watched it though, I can say that Bill and Ted Face the Music is a decent film and if you haven’t checked it out yet, while I can’t say it’s a timeless classic, it’s still worth your time with a hefty bucket of popcorn to hand.

With the relative success of the re-boot, however, there is, as you might expect, already a fair amount of discussion as to whether a new film (sequel) from the franchise will be made and, while nothing is set in stone, Alex Winter has at least gone on the record as saying he’s open to the idea.

Bill and Ted… 4?

Coming in an interview via ScreenRant, Alex Winter has said that while he thinks a 4th movie in the Bill and Ted franchise is a possibility, it does clearly present more than a few difficulties. Most notably is the fact that it took such a long time for a good enough pitch to tempt them into finally making the third movie. Put simply, he believes that to get them back for a fourth, it would require a concept at least equally as good (or should that be EXCELLENT!).

Speaking in the interview, he said:

“We made this film because Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon came to Keanu [Reeves] and myself with an idea that we thought was genuinely both hilarious and emotional, which is not easy. We would never have done it, if it didn’t do both of those things because frankly there would have been no way to play the characters, if it didn’t do both of those things. We like working together. We don’t need to do another one. We don’t particularly feel there needs to be another one, but we would enjoy making another one. That’s really the honest answer. There’s nothing more to it. We are not currently planning another one. Certainly, no one has come to us and asked us to do another one. I don’t know where those chips are gonna fall. I can tell you that, if there was interest in making another one, and Keanu and I had the ability to come in and do something that would be as satisfying as what we just did, sure. We would both be interested in doing that.”

What Do We Think?

So, could there be a fourth instalment in the Bill and Ted franchise? – It’s certainly a possibility and, in fact, one that the ending to the third film rather conveniently leaves entirely available but under some different lead characters. While I won’t give you any spoilers, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves would not need to have any lengthy amount of screen time for it to potentially work as a’Bill and Ted’ movie.

Would it really be a Bill and Ted film without them though? Well, while I have my doubts, as above, I have been pleasantly surprised before with this franchise and I’m entirely open for it to happen again!

What do you think? Did you enjoy Bill and Ted Face the Music? Would you be open to another film from the series? – Let us know in the comments!

And remember… Be excellent to each other!