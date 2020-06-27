Alien Isolation Mod Improves the Already Scary AI

I think many would agree that Alien Isolation is a pretty terrifying game. What makes it stand out so much, however, is the amazingly good AI system implemented with the Xenomorph. Put simply, when playing this game, you never feel at ease!

In a report via DSOGaming, however, a new mod for the game has been released that looks to make the AI even better. And no, by better we don’t mean that the Xenomorph becomes super-intelligent!

Alien Isolation – ‘Improved Alien Mod’

The main focus of the mod looks to alter the behavior of the Xenomorph to provide users with a more ‘organic’ experience. By this, the intention is to remove some of the more unfair aspects of its design and attempt to make the experience as a whole feel a little bit more genuine. Created by user “Mr_Koroshiya” the description reads:

“This Alien: Isolation mod tweaks the AI of the Alien to fix some issues and attempt to provide a similar but more organic experience. The focus was to make the Alien: slightly less unfair, able to surprise you in more diverse ways, and omnipresent but still not all-knowing while creating situations as tense as before! As you can guess, this mod, as it is tweaking an AI (with its randomness) and doesn’t change parameters drastically, is very difficult to test and the positive results I had so far could be due to sheer luck. This is where I need your help! Please help me test this mod and give me your feedback! I’m sure together we can create a new and fun way to play for Alien: Isolation. You can find a more detailed list of the changes made to the AI by the mod in the complete description. Have fun!”

Where Can I Try It?

Well, first things first, you’ll need a copy of Alien Isolation installed on your PC. Fortunately, with the Steam Summer Sale underway, you can grab one for the amazingly inexpensive price of just £7.49 (click here to learn more).

With that in place, however, you can download and install the mod (with full instructions on how to do it correctly) via the link here!

If you are a fan of Alien Isolation, this mod is well worth trying out. Just remember though, the creator is after your feedback to look to tweak and improve it further. For me, however, I think I might have to give this a pass. I’m unfortunately still recovering from the underpants shortage created by my first playthrough of this game!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!