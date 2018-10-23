Alienware Confirms Interest In Creating PC Components

Alienware

Alienware is, without a doubt, one of the best-known names in terms of prestige pre-built PC and laptop systems. While their products do usually carry the price-tag associated with such branding, more often than not you are getting something that is, if not special in terms of specification, then at least special in terms of presentation. Largely due to the unique chassis’ the company uses.

In a report via PCGamesN though, it seems that the company might be looking to speak their wings a little. Alienware has confirmed that the company is actively seeking a way of producing their own developed PC components.

What Are We Talking About Here?

Well, components are clearly quite a wide and varied term. A term that can be as basic as a gaming mouse/keyboard all the way up to RAM, motherboards and even graphics cards. In regards to the latter though, the company admits that breaking into that market would probably pose their biggest challenge.

What Has Alienware Said?

In the report, the company has said: “What we don’t want to do is just put our name on something. The Alienware name comes with a brand promise, and if we don’t deliver on that promise to customers consistently, they’re going to stop trusting the Alienware brand. So if I can’t deliver that promise in a product category. [We are] not going to try because [we] have too much to lose.”

It would certainly be interesting to see what they could deliver. Unless they adjust their prices accordingly to be a little more competitive though, this could prove to be an expensive experiment.

What do you think? Do you think this is a good idea? – Let us know in the comments!