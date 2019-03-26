All Upcoming Bethesda Games Are Heading to Steam

Bethesda Games Are Heading to Steam

Good news gamers, as Bethesda reveals that all of their upcoming games are heading to Steam. Of course, that includes RAGE 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Doom Eternal. However, the games will also be available on the Bethesda Launcher too. Fallout 76 is heading to steam too, but quite frankly, who gives a damn what happens to it these days? I’m seriously asking!

“We’re pleased to announce that RAGE 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and DOOM Eternal will be released on Steam as well as https://beth.games/2Mhhqoi . We will also be bringing Fallout 76 to Steam later this year.” said Bethesda in a recent Tweet.

Epic Games?

It’s a mixed bag of a debate, that’s for sure. Some gamers (such as myself) are perfectly happy with Epic Store. Of course, I use it to play Metro and that’s about it. However, I can see valid reasons why many gamers are against it. However, how much that influenced Bethesda to go with Steam isn’t, and likely never will be, known to us. Either way, I’m happy they’re all heading to Steam, and I can’t wait to play RAGE 2 and the others.

What Do You Think?

Do you think Steam is the right platform for Bethesda? Furthermore, which of their upcoming releases are you looking forward to the most?