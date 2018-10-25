Alpenfohn Announces the Black Ridge CPU Cooler

Made in Cooperation with DAN Cases

Alpenfohn has a new low profile CPU air cooler called the Black Ridge. It only measures 47mm tall and is made in cooperation with DAN cases. DAN cases is of course a niche small form-factor chassis maker based out of Germany. They are most notable for their 7.2L DAN A4 chassis.

The Black Ridge uses six 6x6mm diameter copper heatpipes and is fully encased in black paint. With the exception of the contact surface base of course. The aluminium fin radiators are offset on one side which allows for additional DIMM slot clearance when installed.

The low profile height is possible due to the fan position underneath. The fan blows at the heatsink upward rather than downward, like with most L-shaped low profile CPU air coolers.

The fan itself is 92 x 92mm and is only 15mm thin. It is a fluid dynamic bearing PWM fan operating at 800 to 2800 RPM. Across that range, it has a 14 to 37.6dB(A) noise level and pushes out 800.3m3/H airflow at max speed.

Which CPUs are Compatible with the Alpenfohn Black Ridge?

The Black Ridge supports Intel 115x and AMD AM4, AM3 (+), AM2 (+), and FM1 sockets. The TDP support is also limited to 95W CPUs due to the compact size.

How Much is the Black Ridge CPU Cooler?

It is now available via OverclockersUK for only £37.99.