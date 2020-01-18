Alphacool Display Their Latest Custom Loop Hardware @ CES 2020

Fans of liquid cooling rejoice, as Alphacool rolled out their latest and greatest hardware at CES 2020. First up, if you’re eager to throw your latest Radeon RX 5700 XT under a water block, their latest one looks perfect for the job. Personally, I think the design is a little bland, but it’s certainly functional and that’s fine; not everyone needs RGB nightmares.

As you can see, it’s part of their AIO solution, the Eiswolf Aurora, which pairs with a 240mm copper radiator. Naturally, it’s available for a range of Nvidia cards too.

Don’t worry though, they’ve got plenty of options available for those who do want something that really shines too.

The Aisbecher Aurora Reservoir really stands out too. It is made with real glass tubing, and integrated RGB lighting to make it really pump. It’ll work with a D5, but most of all, it just looks stunning!

The Aurora Rigid LED Strip is a nice new addition. It’s only 2.5mm wide, but at 40cm long it’ll throw out a hell of a lot of light. You could easily tuck this into the slimmest of spaces, and I can see modders buying this stuff up by the box full.

Their new OLED flow rate display is pretty slick too. Just plumb it into your loop for a quick visual readout of the coolant flow, temperature, etc.

The Eisbaer Aurora AIO is their latest high-end AIO. It features either a 240mm or 360mm full copper radiator. However, they’re expecting to release 280mm and even a 420mm later in the year. Prices are expected to be around 125 EUR and 145 EUR.

Finally, they have their new fittings. These come with an extra layer of sleeving that you fit inside your tubing, preventing it from deforming when you install the fitting.

