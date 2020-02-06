Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 240 Digital RGB AIO Cooler Review

Alphacool is one of the biggest and best-known names in system cooling and with good reason. Being well-reputed for their AIO cooling solutions and custom loop systems, they’re one of the most obvious choices if you’re planning to go down that road with your system. They are, without a doubt, one of the biggest market leaders!

With the launch of the brand new Eisbaer Aurora, however, this is certainly one of their most interesting designs I think I’ve ever encountered. That’s interesting in a good way, just in case you couldn’t tell.

Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora

So, what makes this stand out? Well, being a 240 AIO liquid cooler from Alphacool, you already have a pretty solid idea that this is going to be a heavy hitter in terms of performance.

Featuring digital RGB lighting, however, this certainly takes visual effect to a highly-impressive level. Could this be your PC’s next cooling solution? – Let’s take a look at some of the features and specifications!

Features

Digital RGB LED lighting

The new Alphacool digital RGB fans

Tubing from the Alphacool TPV series

Fittings from the Alphacool TPV series

Quick-release fasteners from the Alphacool TPV series

New pump with approx. 10% more power and less noise

What Does Alphacool Have To Say?

“The new Eisbaer Aurora is the logical next evolution of the Eisbaer CPU AIO unit. The pump has been improved and is now quieter, yet more powerful. The case now has digital RGB lighting and now shows illuminated polar bears winding around the whole pump housing. The fans have been upgraded to the new Alphacool Aurora Lux Pro fans complete with lighting. With the narrow LED rings, which also extend over the side, you get a unique look. This makes the Eisbaer Aurora a worthy successor to the Alphacool Eisbaer CPU AIO water cooling.”

Technical Information

For more information on the Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora, check out the official product announcement website via the link here!

Although an official product website has not been launched yet, you should find it shortly via the link here!

Accessories!

In terms of accessories, Alphacool has you covered with everything you could possibly need to mount this cooler (with the only exception being a screwdriver). Hopefully, though, you have a swiss army knife with a Phillips head screwdriver.

The components are well separated between AMD and Intel socket designs and, in addition to this, you are also given a manual RGB controller, twin fan splitter cable and a generous portion of thermal paste.

Packaging

In truth, while the packaging tells you what you get and the sockets it supports, beyond that it is very light on details. For example, you’re not given a list of features or specifications and, as such, to get a more in-depth knowledge of this product, you are going to have to do your research.

In terms of the ‘back’ of the packaging, it’s almost identical to the front except that instead of the pump, it gives you an image of the radiator and fan.

I must admit, I would’ve liked it to give more details on the design, but perhaps Alphacool is operating on the assumption that anyone purchasing this already knows what they are getting.