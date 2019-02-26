Alphacool Eisbaer Solo Pump Block Now Available in Chrome

Shiny in Chrome

Alphacool is announcing a new version of their Eisbaer Solo pump block unit. This time it is fully chrome plated instead of having a matte black finish. Functionally, this is the same Eisbaer Solo that is part of the Eisbaer expandable AIO units. So the pump, cold plate and reservoir is already integrated together. All in a compact design.

The connections for IN and Out are located on the reservoir and both of these connections are based on the standard G1/4″ thread. So it also integrates readily with any existing loop.

Internally, it has a DC-LT pump/ The DC-LT Low Noise Ceramic Pump. It operates up to 2600 RPM and has a voltage range of 7- 13.5V DC. Its maximum flowrate is up to 70L/h. It also has a built-in blue LED which illuminates the internals and connector ports.

In terms of compatibility, this pump block is compatible with Intel 775, 1366, 115x, 2011(-3). On AMD units, it is compatible with AM4, AM3(+), AM2(+), 939,FM2(+),FM1,G34, and 940.

How Much is the Alphacool Eisbaer Solo Chrome?

The Eisbaer Solo Chrome is now available in the EU for €54.95 via Alphacool’s website. It should also be available from other partner retail stores such as ModMyMods in the US soon.

