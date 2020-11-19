AlphaCool Unveils Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A for 6800/XT GPUs

Alphacool has today announced the launch of the first Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A block for the Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT reference graphics cards. The blocks offer outstanding cooling performance thanks to the full cover design. The new backplate, which is included with the coolers, also contributes to this. This stabilizes the graphics card and ensures an even contact pressure of the cooler. The cold plates are made of solid nickel-plated copper. The coolers cover all relevant components such as voltage converters and the graphics memory.

AlphaCool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A for Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT

In announcing the launch, Alphacool has confirmed the following specifications for the Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A:

Dimensions (LxWxH): 130 mm x 262.5 mm x 24.5 mm

Material: Nickel-plated copper

Top: Clear POM

Threads: 4x G1/4″

Micron-fin thickness: 0.6 mm

Backplate dimensions: 106 mm x 262.5 mm x 6 mm

Backplate material: Aluminium

Backplate color: Black

Compatibility: MBA (made by AMD) Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Alphacool is currently looking into compatibility for other non-AMD produced 5800 and XT models and, as such, if you want to learn more about this new graphics card water block (and specifically for updates compatibility) you can check out the official product website via the link here!

With it retailing with a confirmed direct MSRP of €126.99, however, if you are looking to see just how far you can push these new and amazing AMD graphics cards, Alphacool certainly seems to have you covered!

