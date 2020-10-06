Alphacool Launches Eisblock Aurora RTX 3080/3090 for MSI Ventus

Alphacool has today announced the launch of its latest RTX 3080/3090 GPU cooling block for the MSI GeForce RTX 3080/3090 Ventus 3X. All known hotspots of the graphics cards are completely cooled with water.

Alphacool includes special 1 mm thick Ultra Soft thermal pads with this GPU cooler. As the name suggests, these are very soft and nestle perfectly to the components to be cooled. When the thermal pads heat up, the consistency and behavior is more like a thermal paste than a thermal pad. This of course has a positive effect on heat dissipation and is thermally far superior to standard thermal pads.

Alphacool Eisblock Aurora RTX 3080/3090 for MSI Ventus

The Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Plexi GPX-N RTX 3090/3080 Ventus comes with a suitable backplate. This does not have to be purchased separately.

Like all Eisblock Aurora coolers, these models offer a comprehensive Digital RGB, sometimes better known as aRGB, illumination.

Compatible with:

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X 10G OC, 10GB GDDR6X, HDMI, 3x DP

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3X 24G, 24GB GDDR6X, HDMI, 3x DP

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3X 24G OC, 24GB GDDR6X, HDMI, 3x DP

Where Can I Learn More?

Available for pre-order now, delivery is expected to start at the end of October. This cooler covers all the necessary components that require cooling. This includes the voltage converters, graphics memory and of course the GPU.

With an MSRP of €136,98, for more information about this and their other cooling products, you can check out the official Alphacool website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!