Alphacool Introduces New External Oversized Power Button

/ 8 mins ago

External Power Button for Your Desk

Alphacool is no stranger to unusual products. However, their latest is a farther deviation from their usual liquid cooling products than before. It is simply called the ‘Alphacool Powerbutton’ and does exactly what you think it does. It turns the computer on and off. However, unlike other custom power buttons this one is oversized and much larger than other switches. That is because it is meant to stand alone on top of the desk, allowing users to shut down or power on their system without standing.

No, this is not an April Fool’s item delayed. This is a real product. In fact, Alphacool constructed this switch from solid aluminium and looks like quite a premium product. It connects directly via the motherboard’s front panel header and has a long cable so that button sits on your desk. It measures 50 x 45 x 49mm. To see how big this Alphacool Powerbutton is, watch the video below:

How Much is the Alphacool Powerbutton?

Alphacool offers the device in two different colour variants. One is chrome while the other is deep black. Users can either buy the complete kit for €29.95 or buy the parts separately. The button alone costs €16.95 for the chrome model and €12.95 for the deep black. Even though both their complete kits costs the same. The advantage of buying it separately is that users can choose between a 200mm and a 300mm cable. The 200mm cable costs €5.95 while the 300mm cable costs €6.95.

