Alphacool Launches the Eisbaer LT 92 SFF AIO CPU Cooler

Alphacool, a brand well associated with their cooling products covering both custom-loop and AIO systems has today announced the launch of its new LT 92 SFF AIO CPU cooler. Packing loads of excellent features as well as being at a surprisingly reasonable price, if you’re in the market for a new CPU cooler from a company with an amazingly solid reputation, you’re going to want to check this out!

Alphacool Eisbaer LT 92 SFF AIO CPU Cooler

The Eisbaer LT 92 is the little sister of the classic Eisbaer LT. It is without quick-release fasteners and is delivered with only 25 cm long hoses. This ensures it fits perfectly into SFF cases. SFF stands for “Small Form Factor” and describes extremely compact housings. Despite its small dimensions, the 92 mm copper radiator offers enough cooling power for powerful processors.

Alphacool uses hoses and fittings from the Enterprise Solution series for the Eisbaer LT 92. The TPV hoses are particularly robust and do not kink as easily as the usual PVC hoses. Bend protection is therefore not necessary. The Eisbaer LT 92 is compatible to all mainstream sockets, the appropriate mounting material for various Intel and AMD sockets is included, also a set of fan screws for 25 mm fans.

Specifications

Price & Availability

In announcing its release, Alphacool has confirmed that the Eisbaer LT 92 costs €73.09 (inc. VAT) and is available to purchase now directly from the Alphacool webshop. If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out their website via the link here!

