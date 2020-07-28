Alphacool Launches the Eiswolf 2 Full Cover GPU AIO

Alphacool presents the first full cover AIO water cooler for graphics cards. The Eiswolf 2 GPU AIO combines the advantage of a DIY water cooling with the simplicity of an expandable all-in-one water cooling. Key Features:- Alphacool Eisblock Aurora GPX DIY graphics card cooler. The core elements of every All-In-On are the cooler, the radiator, and of course the pump. The new DC-LT 2 pump has been equipped with new control electronics compared to the previous model and is, among other things, much quieter in operation than its predecessor.

Alphacool Eiswolf 2 Full Cover GPU AIO

The radiator is a NexXxoS ST30 240 mm copper radiator, one of the most popular DIY radiators on the market. The Alphacool Aurora Lux Pro 120 mm fans are used as fans. They have comprehensive 5 V digital RGB lighting. These LEDs are also used in the graphics card cooler. The GPU block is a real Eisblock Aurora that Alphacool offers for DIY custom loops. The only difference is that the terminal has been replaced by the discreet pump unit. This means that Alphacool can offer all custom graphics card models that also receive a normal DIY water cooler as Eiswolf 2 coolers also. This means that you get an AIO unit that has no disadvantages in cooling performance compared to DIY water coolers.

Features

  • Alphacool Eisblock Aurora DIY fullcover GPU cooler
  • New DC-LT 2 pump
  • All copper radiator
  • Digitally addressable LEDs on fans and graphics card cooler
  • Expandable with quick release fasteners
New Pump Design

The new pump unit takes only about 5 mm more space in width and reflects the new design features of Alphacool. Clear edges, a flowing design that will fit in with the rest of the product range. This will be a new feature of all future products at Alphacool.

The Eiswolf 2 is expandable thanks to the quick-release fasteners and can be connected to all existing AIO solutions and pre-filled systems from Alphacool. Compatibility with other Alphacool products:

  • All Eisbaer AIO systems
  • All pre-filled radiators
  • All Extension Sets
Compatibility

With an MSRP of £199, Alphacool has confirmed that the Eiswolf 2 will release on July 30th and is fully compatible with the following current graphics card designs:

AMD models with the PCB design of the:-

  • AMD RX 5700 Reference Design
  • AMD RX 5700XT Reference Design

NVIDIA models with the PCB design of the:-

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080TI FE
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 FE
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super FE
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super FE

For more information on this and other Alphacool products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

