Alphacool Launches its ES and SL-15 PWM Cooling Fans

/ 3 seconds ago
Alphacool logo

Alphacool, a leading and much respected manufacturer of custom-loop and cooling solutions, has today announced the launch of two new fans with the ES and SL-15 (ES 80 mm 800-6.000rpm 80mm x 80mm x 25mm – Two Ball Bearing – PWM fan/ SL-15 PWM Fan 600-1800rpm 120mm 120mm x 15 mm).

Alphacool ES and SL-15 PWM Cooling Fans

Alphacool ES and SL-15 PWM Cooling Fans

The Alphacool ES fans have been specially developed for use in servers and workstations and, unlike usual, do not offer a 2 or 3-pin DC power connection, but a 4-pin PWM control. Unlike classic plain bearing, Alphacool ES fans use a double ball bearing for increased service life under full load. All Alphacool Enterprise fans have multiple protection circuits.

The Alphacool 120 mm SL-15 fan is a special slim fan for use on radiators. With a frame height of only 15 mm, it is particularly suitable for use in ultra-compact housings, also known as SFF housings. Alphacool refrains from using a cheap sleeve bearing and relies directly on a high-quality and durable ball bearing.

Alphacool ES and SL-15 PWM Cooling Fans

Specifications

ES 80 mm

  • Speed 600-6000rpm
  • Bearing Two ball bearing
  • Connection 4-Pin PWM
  • Cable length 30 cm
  • Operation voltage 7 – 14 V
  • Start voltage min. 7 V
  • Power consumption 0,66 – 0,85 A (7,92 – 10,2 W)
  • Static pressure 14,29 H2O
  • Max. air flow 30.83 m³/h
  • Noise 50 dB(A)

SL-15 PWM

  • Speed 600-1800rpm
  • Bearing Ball bearing
  • Connection 4-Pin PWM
  • Cable length 35 cm
  • Operation voltage 10,2 – 13,8 V
  • Start voltage min. 7 V
  • Power consumption 0,66 – 0.85 A (7.92 – 10.2 W)
  • Static pressure 1,2 H2O
  • Max. air flow 71,36 m³/h
  • Noise 32 dB(A)
  • MTBF 50.000h
Alphacool ES and SL-15 PWM Cooling Fans

Where Can I Learn More?

Alphacool has confirmed that both the ES and SL-15 cooling fans are available to purchase now directly from their website for prices between £10-£15 per fan. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about them (and their other impressive range of cooling solutions) you can check them out via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Alphacool ES and SL-15 PWM Cooling Fans
Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend