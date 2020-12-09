Alphacool Launches its ES and SL-15 PWM Cooling Fans

Alphacool, a leading and much respected manufacturer of custom-loop and cooling solutions, has today announced the launch of two new fans with the ES and SL-15 (ES 80 mm 800-6.000rpm 80mm x 80mm x 25mm – Two Ball Bearing – PWM fan/ SL-15 PWM Fan 600-1800rpm 120mm 120mm x 15 mm).

Alphacool ES and SL-15 PWM Cooling Fans

The Alphacool ES fans have been specially developed for use in servers and workstations and, unlike usual, do not offer a 2 or 3-pin DC power connection, but a 4-pin PWM control. Unlike classic plain bearing, Alphacool ES fans use a double ball bearing for increased service life under full load. All Alphacool Enterprise fans have multiple protection circuits.

The Alphacool 120 mm SL-15 fan is a special slim fan for use on radiators. With a frame height of only 15 mm, it is particularly suitable for use in ultra-compact housings, also known as SFF housings. Alphacool refrains from using a cheap sleeve bearing and relies directly on a high-quality and durable ball bearing.

Specifications

ES 80 mm

Speed 600-6000rpm

Bearing Two ball bearing

Connection 4-Pin PWM

Cable length 30 cm

Operation voltage 7 – 14 V

Start voltage min. 7 V

Power consumption 0,66 – 0,85 A (7,92 – 10,2 W)

Static pressure 14,29 H2O

Max. air flow 30.83 m³/h

Noise 50 dB(A)

SL-15 PWM

Speed 600-1800rpm

Bearing Ball bearing

Connection 4-Pin PWM

Cable length 35 cm

Operation voltage 10,2 – 13,8 V

Start voltage min. 7 V

Power consumption 0,66 – 0.85 A (7.92 – 10.2 W)

Static pressure 1,2 H2O

Max. air flow 71,36 m³/h

Noise 32 dB(A)

MTBF 50.000h

Where Can I Learn More?

Alphacool has confirmed that both the ES and SL-15 cooling fans are available to purchase now directly from their website for prices between £10-£15 per fan. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about them (and their other impressive range of cooling solutions) you can check them out via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!