Alphacool Launches its ES and SL-15 PWM Cooling Fans
Mike Sanders / 3 seconds ago
Alphacool, a leading and much respected manufacturer of custom-loop and cooling solutions, has today announced the launch of two new fans with the ES and SL-15 (ES 80 mm 800-6.000rpm 80mm x 80mm x 25mm – Two Ball Bearing – PWM fan/ SL-15 PWM Fan 600-1800rpm 120mm 120mm x 15 mm).
Alphacool ES and SL-15 PWM Cooling Fans
The Alphacool ES fans have been specially developed for use in servers and workstations and, unlike usual, do not offer a 2 or 3-pin DC power connection, but a 4-pin PWM control. Unlike classic plain bearing, Alphacool ES fans use a double ball bearing for increased service life under full load. All Alphacool Enterprise fans have multiple protection circuits.
The Alphacool 120 mm SL-15 fan is a special slim fan for use on radiators. With a frame height of only 15 mm, it is particularly suitable for use in ultra-compact housings, also known as SFF housings. Alphacool refrains from using a cheap sleeve bearing and relies directly on a high-quality and durable ball bearing.
Specifications
ES 80 mm
- Speed 600-6000rpm
- Bearing Two ball bearing
- Connection 4-Pin PWM
- Cable length 30 cm
- Operation voltage 7 – 14 V
- Start voltage min. 7 V
- Power consumption 0,66 – 0,85 A (7,92 – 10,2 W)
- Static pressure 14,29 H2O
- Max. air flow 30.83 m³/h
- Noise 50 dB(A)
SL-15 PWM
- Speed 600-1800rpm
- Bearing Ball bearing
- Connection 4-Pin PWM
- Cable length 35 cm
- Operation voltage 10,2 – 13,8 V
- Start voltage min. 7 V
- Power consumption 0,66 – 0.85 A (7.92 – 10.2 W)
- Static pressure 1,2 H2O
- Max. air flow 71,36 m³/h
- Noise 32 dB(A)
- MTBF 50.000h
Where Can I Learn More?
Alphacool has confirmed that both the ES and SL-15 cooling fans are available to purchase now directly from their website for prices between £10-£15 per fan. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about them (and their other impressive range of cooling solutions) you can check them out via the link here!
