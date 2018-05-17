Alphacool Launches New Eisblock GPX Block with RGB

Full-Cover RGB GPU Blocks from Alphacool

German cooling experts Alphacool is launching their new GPX Eisblock full cover GPU cooler blocks. This time it coems with a GPX plexi version with RGB LED lighting. A feature which is much requested by many fans. This new Eisblock GPX Fullcover Plexicooler has a large window which lets users see the cooling engine. Coolant freely flows over the critical components with the machined channels on the copper block. This copper block also has a nickel finish for a premium look and extended durability.

The integrated RGB LED uses a 4-pin connector and is compatible with most mainboard RGB headers. That includes ASUS Aurora Sync, Biostar VIVID LED DJ, Gigabyte RGB Fusion or MSI Mystic Light. The water block also comes with a full cover custom backplate which matches the Eisblock aesthetics.

What About Users Who Do Not Want RGB Lighting?

The Eisblock GPX Acetal is also available for those who prefer an understated look. It features a simple, yet classy design with a similar interchangeable terminal and outstanding cooling performance.

What Video Cards Are Compatible With These New Eisblock Units?

There are two main variants available: Eisblock GPX-N for NVIDIA and Eisblock GPX-A for AMD. The NVIDIA version is compatible with Founder’s Edition GTX Titan X Pascal and GTX 1080 Ti. Meanwhile, the AMD version is compatbile with AMD’s Radeon RX Vega series.

How Much is the Alphacool Eisblock GPX Waterblock?

The Eisblock GPX in either NVIDIA or AMD variant with RGB LED is available for €149.95. The version without the RGB LED costs a lot less at €119.95. All are available directly from Alphacool’s website or through their partner resellers worldwide.