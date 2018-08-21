Alphacool RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti Waterblocks Now Available

Next-Gen GeForce Ready for Liquid Cooling

Following NVIDIA‘s official launch of their RTX 20-Series, Alphacool is announcing their RTX waterblocks. This will enable users to cool the new flagship GPU significantly. Judging by the fact that these new RTX cards mostly have triple coolers and the reference design has dual fans, this waterblock is handy.

Alphacool is offering these GPX N RTX compatible waterblocks in both Acetal and Plexi window versions. This should give users the option of going for pure function or showing off the coolant. Both have G1/4 connectors and come with mounting material, thermal pads, thermal paste, and 2x screw plugs.

In case you are wondering if there is RGB LED, then grab the Plexi window version. The company confirms that it will have that feature available. This RGB LED is compatible with ASUS Aurora Sync, Biostar VIVID LED DJ, Gigabyte RGB Fusion or MSI Mystic Sync.

How Much Are These Alphacool GPX N RTX Waterblocks?

They are now available for pre-order online. The company also ensures that they will arrive at the same time as the RTX cards themselves.

The Plexi window version with RGB is available for €149.95, while the plain Acetal version costs €119.95.