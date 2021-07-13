Alphacool Unveil Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX for the 6700 XT

Alphacool has announced the brand new Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX designed for use with the reference AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. Representing a complete redevelopment of the previous Alphacool graphics card water coolers, Alphacool has confirmed that while no technical compromises were made, the entire technical know-how flowed into the development and implementation of this new water block design.

Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX

As a key component of this design, the water flow inside the cooler has been optimized for high levels of cooling performance. All important components such as the voltage transformers and the memory are now significantly better and more effectively cooled by the water. This helps to ensure a significant increase in its overall performance and capabilities. The design is entirely new, and special attention was paid to the lighting. The addressable digital RGB LEDs are embedded directly into the cooling block and run along the entire cooling block. The effect is an illumination of the entire cooling block. The aRGB LEDs used here give the cooler its very own visual touch.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Available now for a price of €139.99, Alphacool has confirmed the following key specifications and compatibilities for this new graphics card water block design:

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Reference

ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT 12G, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP

MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT 12G, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP

PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP

Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 6700 XT, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP

XFX Speedster MERC 319 Radeon RX 6700 XT Black Gaming, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP

Therefore, if you do want to learn more about this new cooling solution, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

