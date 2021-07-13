Alphacool Unveil Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX for the 6700 XT

/ 1 day ago
Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX

Alphacool has announced the brand new Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX designed for use with the reference AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. Representing a complete redevelopment of the previous Alphacool graphics card water coolers, Alphacool has confirmed that while no technical compromises were made, the entire technical know-how flowed into the development and implementation of this new water block design.

Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX

Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX

As a key component of this design, the water flow inside the cooler has been optimized for high levels of cooling performance. All important components such as the voltage transformers and the memory are now significantly better and more effectively cooled by the water. This helps to ensure a significant increase in its overall performance and capabilities. The design is entirely new, and special attention was paid to the lighting. The addressable digital RGB LEDs are embedded directly into the cooling block and run along the entire cooling block. The effect is an illumination of the entire cooling block. The aRGB LEDs used here give the cooler its very own visual touch.

Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX

Specifications

4 11

Where Can I Learn More?

Available now for a price of €139.99, Alphacool has confirmed the following key specifications and compatibilities for this new graphics card water block design:

  • AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Reference
  • ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP
  • GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT 12G, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP
  • MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT 12G, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP
  • PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP
  • Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 6700 XT, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP
  • XFX Speedster MERC 319 Radeon RX 6700 XT Black Gaming, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP

Therefore, if you do want to learn more about this new cooling solution, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
Topics: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS Discord Patreon TikTok Twitch

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

Send this to a friend
})