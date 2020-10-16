Alphacool Unveils its New Range of Water Cooling Tubing

Alphacool has today announced the launch of a new and colorful range of custom loop tubing. A wide range of different variants of the new AlphaTube HF tubing is now available: Colored or clear, with or without UV reactivity. Put simply, the choice is yours!

With this extensive new range, it makes it easy to find the tubing that best suits your cooling tastes. The AlphaTube HF tubing has perfect flexibility for easy routing. It is flexible enough to be routed without effort, but at the same time, rigid enough that it does not kink, even with tighter bending radii.

Alphacool AlphaTube HF

In announcing the range, Alphacool has confirmed the following new product releases with their respective prices:

  • Alphacool tube AlphaTube HF 13/10 mm – Ultra Clear 1 m – €5,39
  • Alphacool tube AlphaTube HF 13/10 mm – Ultra Clear 3 m – €11,69
  • Alphacool tube AlphaTube HF 16/10 mm – Ultra Clear 1 m – €6,79
  • Alphacool tube AlphaTube HF 16/10 mm – Ultra Clear 3 m – €14,59
  • Alphacool tube AlphaTube HF 16/10 mm – UV-Blue 3 m – €14,59
  • Alphacool tube AlphaTube HF 13/10 mm – UV-Weiß 1 m – €5,39
  • Alphacool tube AlphaTube HF 13/10 mm – UV-Weiß 3 m – €11,69
  • Alphacool tube AlphaTube HF 16/10 mm – UV Green 3 m – €14,59
  • Alphacool tube AlphaTube HF 16/10 mm – UV Red 3 m – €14,59
  • Alphacool tube AlphaTube HF 16/10 mm – UV Black 3 m – €14,59
  • Alphacool tube AlphaTube HF 16/10 mm – UV White 3 m – €14,59
Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing this launch, Alphacool has also confirmed that despite this already extensive range being confirmed, further variations of the AlphaTube HF tubing will be available in the next few weeks. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new release, or who knows, maybe make a purchase, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you utilize a custom loop cooling system? – Let us know in the comments!

