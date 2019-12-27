AlphaSync Canine SPEC-7X Gaming PC Review

The custom PC market is booming, and with PC gaming proving to be more popular than ever, it’s easy to understand why. Sure, many of us love to build our own systems, and that’s awesome. However, not everyone has the time to source compatible components, deal with multiple deliveries, put it all together, set it up. Plus, the benefits of a pre-built system, such as support and a full system warranty can be a huge benefit too. AlphaSync may be a relatively new name, but they’ve put together some fantastic systems and at competitive prices, so we’re here to take a look at what they’ve got to offer.

AlphaSync Canine SPEC-7X

The first system we’re reviewing is the AlphaSync Canine SPEC-7X. It’s not an extreme-PC but it’s not exactly lacking in high-end hardware either. It features the fantastic AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, which we know to be a powerful CPU. That’s backed up with the Nvidia RTX 2060, which again, we know to be a fantastic 1080p and 1440p gaming card. ASUS supplied the graphics card, and it’s one of their high-performance STRIX models, which pairs up nicely with the PRIME X570-P motherboard. There’s also a Cooler Master CM 212 Black CPU cooler, a very modern version of the classic Hyper 212 cooler. Finally, we have a Corsair Spec 06 PC case, Corsair 750W TX PSU, Corsair NVMe drive, and Corsair DDR4. So, AMD, Nvidia, Corsair, Cooler Master and ASUS? This isn’t a PC, it’s a greatest hits collection!

Specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz (4.4GHz)

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz (4.4GHz) Memory: 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200MHz 2x8GB

16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200MHz 2x8GB Hard Drive: 240GB Corsair MP510 NVMe & 2TB BarraCuda

240GB Corsair MP510 NVMe & 2TB BarraCuda GPU: ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB

ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB Power Supply: Corsair 750W TX

Corsair 750W TX Motherboard: ASUS PRIME X570-P

ASUS PRIME X570-P Cooling: CoolerMaster CM 212 Black

CoolerMaster CM 212 Black WiFi: AC1200

AC1200 Operating System: Win 10 Home

Win 10 Home Case: Corsair Spec-06 White RGB

Performance

eBuyer and AlphaSync do things a little bit differently. They build their systems and then tell you the performance. I mean, you would think this would be a common practice, but it’s not. They promise the system will deliver good performance at the settings they listed. That’s pretty cool of them to do, and based on the specifications, I’d say they’re right on the money. Of course, we’re here to run our own benchmarks today.

They recommend the Canine SPEC-7X gaming system for “Very-High quality settings in all games” and a recommended resolution of “2560 x 1440 QHD”.

What AlphaSync Had to Say

“AlphaSync prebuilt gaming PCs are all hand built to order by a dedicated team of builders using the best branded components. Prebuilt PCs are better value, come with full warranties, arrive fully tuned and ready to go right out of the box. Why go through the frustration of sourcing your own components, building a PC and worrying whether the thing will actually work when you can buy a high spec prebuilt gaming PC for less money and have it delivered tomorrow?” – AlphaSync

Packaging

The outer box was quite large, but also made from stronger cardboard. It looks and feels like it could take quite a bit of abuse even from a fairly rough handed courier.

On the interior, there’s lots of air gapping between the PC and the exterior of the box. Again, this should protect it from most knocks and bumps well enough.

At the top, a small component box contains power cables, drivers, manuals, and excess cables. Nothing too exciting, but all the bits and bobs one would expect to have leftover really.

A handy warning, albeit somewhat obvious. Then again, there’s a story behind every warning label.

They used the best kind of packing too, this stuff goes in loose then sets solid holding everything perfectly in place. It pulls out in a single move, and then you’re ready to plug in the PC and get gaming.