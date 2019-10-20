Amazing PC Builds from CyberPower PC at EGX 2019

This weekend, we’ve been hanging out at EGX 2019. The UK’s premier video games show, but with gaming comes gaming hardware! It makes sense then that CyberPower PC were there to showcase their latest and greatest PC gaming builds. They’ve got quite a big booth this year too, and they’ve changed gears in a big way for the event too. Previously, they would just have rigs on show. However, this year you can get very hands-on and play games on their booth. They brought their gaming PCs, a VR racing rig, and much more.

Of course, since they make full PCs, they use a lot of components. With that in mind, they’re keen to shout about which brands they use and why. These include Nvidia, MSI, Intel, Corsair, ADATA XPG, AOC Gaming, Seagate, and Microsoft.

Plenty of people turning up at the booth they were happy to sit down for a few games. They had a little bit of everything on show too. Unreal Tournament, DIRT, Control, and much more were available. What better way to demonstrate why their gaming PCs are worth the money than to show you!

One of our favourite features was the RTX On/Off demo. Running Control on a GTX 1080 rig vs an RTX 2070 rig. Control is an amazing looking game, albeit it’s a bit boring to play; but that’s not CyberPower’s fault.

Some of the most popular systems that were on show were the EGX Elite builds. These were set up to play Unreal Tournament over LAN. Of course, that got plenty of attention, hopefully people took note of the sub £2000 systems that were powering the entertainment.

Their VR Racing Rig was a huge hit too. It was equipped with a triple monitor surround setup, wheel and pedals. A fine rig as it is. However, with the VR headset you could really give yourself a thrill.

They also demonstrated some of their most extreme systems. These are built in the ultra-expensive and rare InWin cases. They really are a spectacle, albeit, I wonder who has the space and budget for them at home. Is it you?

With rigs on show from around £1700 – £7000 they obviously had their big hitters here. They do have more affordable systems on their site too though. Check out their range here. Still feeling the financial pinch? We’re giving one of their systems away!

Check out the competition here.

Check out some more pictures from the booth below, and be sure to check out our video coverage at the top of the page!