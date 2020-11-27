Amazon Black Friday – Our Picks from the Tech Deals!

The Amazon Black Friday sale has officially arrived and, if you’re anything like me, it’s often the best way to get the horrors of Christmas shopping out of the way a little early. If part of that list does, however, include PC hardware (and perhaps as a gift to yourself for being so amazing), then with some great deals available, you’re not going to want to miss this out!

Amazon Black Friday

As per the numerous Black Friday sales we’ve told you about over the last few days, the below is just a small slice of some of the amazing deals on offer. To save you some of the legwork, however, and particularly so since their sale comes with around 150 web pages of products, we’ve picked out some of the most impressive offers for you to check out below:

Tech Bargains & Highlights!

AMAZON GADGETS & TV

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD – £29.99

TOPTRO Mini WiFi Bluetooth Projector – £74.99

Echo Auto | Add Alexa to your car – £29.99

All-new Echo (4th generation) – £59.99

Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8″ HD display, 32 GB, Black – £54.99

LG 49UN71006LB 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV – £399.99

Philips Ambilight 65PUS8545/12 65-Inch LED 4K TV – £699.00

LG 70UN74006LA 70″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – £689.00

Philips Ambilight 58PUS7805/12 58-Inch LED 4K TV – £449.00

PERIPHERALS

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse – £38.69

Corsair HS50 PRO Stereo Gaming Headset – £37.49

Razer BlackWidow (2019) – Mechanical Full-Size Gaming Keyboard – £74.99

Trust Gaming GXT 232 Mantis Streaming Gaming Microphone – £19.99

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – £111.98

SteelSeries Rival 600 – Gaming Mouse – £49.99

Oversteel NEBULA XL – Gaming Mousepad – £14.40

Trust Gaming GXT 629 Tytan RGB 2.1 PC Gaming Speaker System – £69.99

Logitech G815 Lightsync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – £100.99

MONITORS

LG Electronics 32UN500 31.5 Inch UHD 4K HDR – £295.99

Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor – £1,079.99

Acer Predator X34P 34 Inch WQHD Curved – £699.99

AOC I1601FWUX 15.6 Inch Portable – £129.99

Acer XF270HBbmiiprzx 27 inch FHD Gaming Monitor – £189.99

Acer ET322QKwmiipx 31.5-inch 4K UHD Monitor – £329.99

LAPTOPS

HUAWEI MateBook D 14 – £489.99

Acer Swift 1 SF114-32 14 inch Laptop – £449.99

HP Chromebook X360 – £399.99

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ultra-Thin 13.5” Touchscreen Laptop – £779.00

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-44 15.6 inch Gaming Laptop – £849.99

MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop – £849.99

AIO COOLERS

NZXT Kraken M22 – £59.99

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240R RGB – £79.99

DeepCool Castle 240 RGB V2 – £82.49

MasterLiquid ML280 Mirror ARGB – £89.86

STORAGE

Samsung 860 EVO 500 GB SATA 2.5 Inch Internal Solid State Drive – £52.99

Seagate Desktop, 8 TB, External Hard Drive HDD – £111.99

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo Switch 128GB – £17.99

WD 5 TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive – £89.99

Crucial BX500 240 GB – £23.99

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 – £69.99

TerraMaster F4-210 4-bay NAS – £191.99

WD Blue 3D NAND Internal SSD 2.5 Inch SATA – 1 TB – £78.99

This is, of course, just a small snippet of the literally tens of thousands of products discounted in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

What do you think? What’s the best Amazon Black Friday deal you’ve found so far? – Let us know in the comments!