Amazon Cans Crucible After Less than 6 Months!

Back in May 2020, Amazon announced the release of one it’s first ‘home-brew’ developed games, and initially ‘Crucible’, was generally well-received by both gamers and critics. It seems though that any hopes of this becoming the next big thing died pretty quickly and, in fact, until I heard of this news, even I’ll admit I’d completely forgotten about this.

If you are, however, one of the seemingly few people who really do enjoy this, then I’m afraid we have some bad news. Yes, despite Crucible being less than 6 months old, Amazon has confirmed that it will be shutting it down permamently next month.

Crucible Canned After Less than 6 Months

As part of an official announcement, Amazon has said:

“In July we moved Crucible into closed beta. We made a list of features we felt would enhance the player experience, which we shared publicly on our roadmap, and with the exception of custom games (which we expect to ship in the coming days), we completed them all. With those features shipped, our next step was to evaluate the feedback we’ve heard from you, paired with the data we’ve collected, to determine our path forward.



That evaluation led us to a difficult decision: we’ll be discontinuing development on Crucible. We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we’ve loved seeing your responses to the changes we’ve made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible. We’ll be transitioning our team to focus on New World and other upcoming projects from Amazon Games.”

What Happens Now?

Although a specific date hasn’t been set, Amazon has confirmed that the next couple of weeks will see the game receive something of a ‘last hurrah’ event. Following that, however, players will only be able to access ‘custom’ games (against other specific opponents) and then, on November 9th, the game will officially be dead with the servers being shut down.

It does seem a bit mad that this game will have launched and died within less than 6-months and, as such, it could arguably be called one of the biggest gaming flops of 2020. Still, with everyone chasing the dream of creating the next Fortnite, Minecraft, or Fall Guys, there will always be casualties along the way!

If you have, incidentally, spent any money on Crucible (although it was free-to-play, it did, of course, feature microtransactions), the good news is that via the link here, you should be able to claim a full or at least partial refund!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!