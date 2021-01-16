Amazon Criticized Over it’s Prime Cancellation Policy

I daresay that many of you reading this possibly, if not probably, have an Amazon Prime account. There are, after all, many benefits that come with it including a quicker delivery service from their retail website, music streaming, and their pretty decent selection of videos/films, etc. – If seems, however, that the retail giant may be set to face numerous legal challenges as organizations in both America and Europe are citing heavy criticism over just how difficult it is to actually cancel Prime if you’ve had enough of it.

Amazon Prime Under Fire

The criticism (which may lead to a number of separate legal challenges) generally tends to fall under two key areas. Firstly, that the retailer is very misleading in how it attracts customers to the Prime service. Namely, that if you’re not a Prime member, the website is geared towards practically making you opt-out of signing up for it by ‘confusing’ menus and delivery service options. Something that is definitely a personal criticism of mine as I truly believe it’s very easy to ‘accidentally’ sign up for Prime.

Secondly though, if you do already have a Prime account, that cancelling it is simply far too difficult. In a report via the BBC, the Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC) has said that canceling a Prime subscription required going through around six pages of text while having to submit a number of answers to potentially confusing questions. The main accusation is that Amazon has done this deliberately to keep Prime customers who may prefer to no longer use this service, have no need for it, or simply accidentally signed up for it which, as above, I can personally attest to being pretty easy to do!

In a nutshell, Amazon is accused of being misleading in how it attempts to gain new Prime customers and, more so, are making it difficult and confusing to cancel the service for the ‘average’ consumer.

What Happens Now?

It is understood that various organizations within both America and Europe are organizing information in preparation of a legal case over this matter and, in all honestly, I think there is more than a little legitimacy to it. – My wife already has a Prime account, and I must admit it’s more than a little irksome to see it trust so heavily down my throat every time I go to buy a little knick knack off their website! – More so though, and as I noted above, I now have to read things very carefully at the checkout to make sure I don’t sign up for Prime and, quite frankly, I can’t help but agree that this is a big problem that’s probably caught a lot of people out!

What do you think? Do you have an Amazon Prime account? Did you deliberately sign up for it or do it accidentally at the check-out? In addition, have you ever tried to cancel your Prime and if so, how did you find the experience? – Let us know in the comments!