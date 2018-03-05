Amazon Offer Big Discount On 4K Capable Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV with 4k Compatibility

I don’t think it too much of a stretch of hyperbole to suggest that Fire TV sticks, boxes, or units are fairly common in UK homes these days. While allowing us access to Streaming services such as their own and Netflix, they have also, for some, provided gateways for other areas of TV and Films which we won’t go into here.

In what is likely a sale leading up to mothers day, however, Amazon is offering their latest model of Fire TV unit which comes with 4K support, at a major discount!

Discount!

Everyone loves a discount and if you didn’t know its Mother’s Day this Sunday, consider this your last warning and perhaps a chance for a last minute gift!

In fairness though, having seen various iterations of Fire TV devices, the current, which has 4K support is definitely one of the best and at its current price, would even perhaps tempt someone who has an older style unit.

This is particularly given that this new model includes support for Alexa. That in itself will tempt a lot of people.

If the 4K upgrade wasn’t enough for you, then the latest version has also been beefed up a little to allow for additional app support as well as gaming.

All this can be yours for just £54.99. Based on the usual price of £69.99 this is a bargain!

Is it worth getting?

Well, firstly you need to look at some provisoes. If you don’t have a 4K television or output, then having something capable of 4K is slightly irrelevant. If you do, however, have a 4K TV, which is not uncommon these days, or an older stick now might be the time to seize the discount and get it. As above, if all else fails it could make an excellent and practical mothers day present for the more tech-inspired families.

How long the offer will run for is unclear, so, as the old expression goes – act now to avoid disappointment!

