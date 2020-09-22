Amazon Error Sees Zotac 3080 Get 20,000 Pre-Orders

It’s hardly any secret at this point that pre-orders for the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards have been nothing short of shambolic. Through a combination of limited stock levels and scalper bots depleting the market almost instantaneously, put simply, getting your hands on any 3080 at the moment is more than a little unlikely. Well, not unless you’re willing to pay the hugely inflated prices from these shady re-sellers.

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that an online listing hasn’t provided Zotac with any fewer headaches as a (yet unknown) error on the Amazon Germany website saw 20,000 Zotac RTX 3080 Trinity graphics cards being accepted for pre-order.

Zotac RTX 3080 Trinity Pre-Orders

Now, just in case this needed to be said, Zotac does not have 20,000 RTX 3080 Trinity graphics cards available to pre-order. Through this Amazon error, however, it has basically opened the flood gates for more and more pre-orders to be placed as either bots or desperate consumers looked to sink their hooks into what is (or was) potentially the only 3080 graphics card still listed as available to pre-order without any apparent difficulties.

In confirming the news, Zotac has said (in a since deleted Twitter post):

“Almost 20,000 pre-orders have been received and, with the best of intentions, we cannot serve them in a short time, as much as we wanted. So again: We are infinitely sorry, but we also don’t know what went wrong here.“

What Do We Think?

In their response, it is somewhat mildly curious that Zotac hasn’t stated exactly how many of these pre-orders they can fulfill, but I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to suggest that 20,000 is colossally over what they truly had available for this region. It is, however, an unfortunate error that has largely (and again) only highlighted just how huge the demand has been and, perhaps more accurately, just how poorly Nvidia (and many of their AIB partners) have judged the situation in terms of managing pre-orders, stock levels, and dealing with the scalper bots!

