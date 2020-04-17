Amazon Error Sparks Bloodborne PC Rumors

If you were to ask most PC gamers which console title they’d most like to see ported to the system, I daresay that the vast majority of answers would probably be Bloodborne. Like it or not though, it seems that the game will stubbornly remain on the PS4.

Following a post on the Amazon France website, however, a listing suggesting a Bloodborne PC release (among a lot of other console exclusives) has sparked rumors that an announcement is just around the corner. Well, we’re sorry to disappoint you, but the listing was made in error!

Bloodborne on PC?

Appearing briefly on the France version of the Amazon website, store pages were created for PC versions of various console exclusives. These included:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Gran Turismo Sport

The Last of Us: Part II.

Persona 5 Royal

In a report via GamesIndustry, however, both Sony and Sega have confirmed that these listings were in error and they have no plans (well, at least none officially declared) to bring those games to the PC.

“The listings are not accurate. We have made no announcement to bring those games to PC.” – Sony

What Do We Think?

With Horizon Zero Dawn recently announced as in development for the PC, people are going to be leaping over all rumors and hints for any further exclusives. It is, however, curious why the Amazon website made an error as specific as this. Hopefully, this is the first sign of some big news on the horizon, but don’t start getting excited about it either!

The short version is that none of these games are confirmed for the PC (yet). That won’t, however, stop us all from dreaming that, one day, it just might happen!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!