Amazon Expected to Receive Huge PS5 Stock Boost!

Despite the fact that it’s been over four months now since the Sony PS5 was released, getting hold of one of the consoles is still moderately akin to obtaining rocking horse poop. Yes, they are out there, but between consumer demand and scalpers looking to turn a profit, you have to put a significant amount of effort and, dare I say, even then you still require a little luck!

Well, in something that may certainly represent some positive news, following a report via TechSpot, Amazon is reportedly set to receive, at practically any moment, a huge PS5 stock boost!

Amazon to Get a Big PS5 Stock Boost!

Although absolutely not confirmed yet by the retail giant, various independent sources are claiming that a fresh and significantly large amount of PS5 stock is set to go live at practically any moment over the next few days. In fact, by the time you’re reading this, it might already be available!

How much are we talking here though? Well, with sources citing that as many as 46,000 units may be available, this might just be your best chance yet to grab one of the consoles!

What Do We Think?

This would, at least to the best of my knowledge, present one of the biggest stock influxes we have seen to date for an individual retailer and, as such, you might just want to freshen up your Amazon account to see if you can get some notifications of when new stock arrives. The only mild caveat is that the sources are not specifically citing how much stock will be allocated regionally. As such, it’s entirely possible that these 46,000 units may predominantly going to American consumers.

Still, it’s positive news that stock may be improving and this may represent your best chance at nabbing one (within the short term) without resorting to filthy scalpers!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!