Amazon Issues Mass Bans of Fake Coronavirus Products

With the current panic over the Coronavirus epidemic, it’s hardly surprising to hear that many people have begun looking at ways in which that fear can be exploited. Well, more specifically, offering people false hope with supposed curative remedies and semi-dubious preventative tools.

In a report via TechSpot, however, Amazon has put the hammer down on their website. And pretty hard too!

Amazon Issues Coronavirus Product Bans

In a mass banning action (that is still ongoing), Amazon is looking to remove any product from its website which has specifically altered its description in order to potentially appeal to those looking to avoid the Coronavirus. This also includes products to which the sellers have placed significant price hikes.

Now, it goes without saying that the vast majority of sellers that did this were merely looking to tap into the hysteria. In the report, however, it has been suggested that some retailers of face masks (for example) had increased the product price by as much as 300%. In other words, price gouging!

What Do We Think?

It’s actually refreshingly pleasant to see Amazon taking such a pro-active stance on this. Quite simply, while they’re always happy to sell products, including those that can help prevent the spread of diseases, they’re not going to stand-by and allow the Coronavirus panic to lead to price gouging of their consumers.

There will, of course, be a few products that still manage to slip the net. The good news is though that at least Amazon is on the case!

