Amazon Launches a Huge Crucial RAM Sale!

After seeing the disturbing trend of memory prices going up and up, fortunately, over the last 2 years, we’ve finally seen them returning to far more sensible levels. With a huge sale just launched on Amazon for Crucial RAM, however, it might now be the perfect time for you to grab an inexpensive (and perhaps long overdue) upgrade!

Crucial Ballistix Sport LT

Starting at the lower(ish) end of the scale, we have this Ballistix Sport LT memory kit. Comprised of 2 x 4GB modules and running at 3000Mhz, this could work out nicely as either some additional memory to your existing system or an ideal choice for your next build!

You can check out the official product page via the link here!

Crucial Ballistix Tactical Tracer

If you’re looking for something a bit beefier (in terms of capacity and aesthetics) then this 16 GB (8 GB x 2) kit is a superb choice. Better still, with it having £30 off in the sale (taking it to only £65.99), it’s an absolute steal!

You can check the official product page via the link here!

Crucial Ballistix Sport LT

Revising the Ballistic Sport LT range, this is a 32GB kit (2 x 16GB) running at 3200MHz. This is a perfect spot for high-mid to upper-tier gamers and particularly content creators.

Available for just over £105 (seeing a near £50 discount) this is undoubtedly one of the most impressive picks of the bunch!

You can check out the official product page via the link here!

Where Can I Learn More?

For all of the Crucial memory deals on offer, you can check out the official Amazon promotion website via the link here! As you can see above though, there are some amazing deals to be had here and, if you are in the market for some new memory, now might be the perfect time to strike!

What do you think? What do you think is the pick of the deals? – Let us know in the comments!