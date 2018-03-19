Amazon Launches Easter Sale With Big Discounts On Products

Amazon Launch Easter Sale

Between Black Friday, Christmas, New Year and Gabe Newells several offerings, we are sometimes spoilt when it comes to online sales. It seems that every couple of months a new sale is launched to attempt to pry open our wallets to spend more money we probably shouldn’t.

With Amazon launching it’s Easter sale though, some big home products are available to buy which might just tempt you to make some technology plunges.

Amazon Alexa

When it comes to smart devices in our homes, between Amazon‘s Alexa and Google Home and Apple iPod, they are slowly starting to integrate into our lives. Although I do not own one myself, seeing one in action is pretty neat. For example, if you want to know what the weather is or will be like, just ask it. If you have other smart products, use the hub to interact and manage them.

While they are not cheap, the Amazon Alexa is currently on sale and while it might not be as popular as Google home, it is still a quality and viable alternative.

Available now for £74.99

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Edition)

If you already have an Alexa, the next logical step is having it as accessible in as many rooms as possible. Therefore the Dot is the perfect solution if you want your Alexa to live in the kitchen, for example, yet still, want to use its functions from the living room.

The Echo Dot is currently on sale for £39.99

Amazon Fire Ultra HD 4K and Alexa Voice Control Remote

In our homes, practically everyone has some form of television service outside of the domestic channels. Be it, Netflix, Sky, Virgin Media, whatever, we practically all these days have something. One of the more popular home additions in recent years has, however, been the Amazon Fire Stick. Like myself, you may currently have one of the older models, therefore the opportunity to upgrade to a brand new version which supports 4K resolution and voice control is going to be tempting.

This is available now for £59.99

Much Much More…

The sale runs from the 19th until the 26th of March and beyond Amazon’s own products, there is a lot well worth checking out.

The website, just in case you didn’t know where Amazon is online, can be found here.

What do you think? What’s your pick of the items from the sale? – Let us know in the comments!

