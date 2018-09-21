Amazon Launches Echo Auto Smart Device for Motor Vehicles

Take Alexa for a Drive

Not to be outdone by the other companies, such as Garmin with their Garmin Speak device, Amazon has finally released an Amazon Echo for your car. Appropriately called the Echo Auto, the compact device is barely larger than a small battery charger at 85 x 47 x 13.28mm. It can mount on your dash board or simply sit near there. As long as it can plug into the car adapter for power (via a micro-USB cable provided). It uses your existing smartphone plan and the Alexa app for connectivity.

Inside, it has a Mediatek MT7697 and Intel Quark S1000 processor. There is also an eight-microphone array and it supports auxiliary audio output. So it can receive voice commands like a regular Echo device, even when you are playing music.

The design of the unit itself is simple. There are no screens like Garmin’s Speak nor does it intend to act like a visual navigation device. The only visual cue it gives is through an LED light bar across the side. There are also only two buttons available: one for turning off the microphone, and the other is for general actions.

How Much is the Amazon Echo Auto?

The Echo Auto has a regular $49 USD price once it launches. However, for a limited time, Amazon is currently running an introductory offer which cuts the price in half at just $24 USD. The only catch is that users have to be invited into the program to qualify for it. Users can request an invitation by following this link or through Amazon’s website.