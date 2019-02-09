Amazon Launches Their Own Shopping Channel

Amazon Launches Shopping Channel

The chances are that unless you live under a technological rock, you probably order multiple items from Amazon. More so, likely on a monthly or even weekly basis! If there is one thing that the retailer misses out on, however, it’s the good old fashioned targeting technique of the compulsive purchase.

It does, however, appear that this is about to change. Following an update to its website, the online retailer has officially launched ‘Amazon Live’. A new feature which is, essentially, a shopping channel!

Live Streaming

We should note, before you go scanning your TV channels, that this is not a broadcast service. Well, at least not in the same sense that companies such as QVC are. Amazon Live instead features videos and/or live streams of products the retailer wants to push. It is, however, a channel probably best avoided if you want to keep your wallet intact.

What Does The Channel Do?

Well, from a quick cursory glance, it appears to function along two main lines. The first is essentially Amazon giving 30 (or so) products air time. From this you can have a look at them out of the box and perhaps in more detail than you would via their website. The second system appears to focus on smaller retailers looking to plug their products.

Despite all this, however, I am somewhat dubious as to who exactly is going to watch these videos. With some lasting as long as 4-hours, that’s a significant period of time to devote to essentially ‘The Shopping Channel. Don’t get me wrong, videos on products you are interested in might be useful, but a ‘shopping channel?… I’m not so sure.

You can visit the channel via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!