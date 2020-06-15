Amazon Lists AMD Ryzen XT CPUs With Release Date

Pending official confirmation, it seems that within the next few weeks we should see AMD launch their first Ryzen refresh with the launch of new 3XXX based ‘XT’ processors. As for exactly when it would happen though, it has, to date, remained more than a little unclear.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that Amazon Italy may have gotten a little excited ahead of the launch as 2 listings placed on their site not only confirm the existence of the AMD Ryzen ‘XT’ platform, but also the price and (apparent) release date.

AMD Ryzen 3XXX ‘XT’ Processors

In the images, we can see confirmation of both the AMD Ryzen 3600XT and the 3900XT processors as well as their retail prices. A quick dive into the details, however, reveals a lot more than just their mere existence and specifications.

The information listed suggests that AMD will be making a formal announcement surrounding these CPU’s on June 16th (tomorrow) and, based on the dates shown, will formally release them on July 7th. In other words, in around 3 weeks time, it seems all but certain that these new ‘improved’ processors will be out in the wild!

What Do We Think?

Compared to the ‘standard’ models, it does seem like these new ‘XT’ variants are going to come with a pretty hefty price increase. Considering that the base and boost clock speeds are only anticipated to increase by 100-300MHz, the biggest matter of curiosity is going to how these stack up to their ‘base’ models and, by proxy, if they’re going to be worth the ‘upgrade’ for new consumers.

With a formal announcement possibly coming in the next 24-hours, however, we perhaps don’t have long to wait before we find out! We’ll admit though, for the moderate performance boost anticipated, these do seem rather comparatively expensive.

What do you think? Are you interested in these new ‘XT’ processors? – Let us know in the comments!