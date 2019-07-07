Amazon Page Lists Final Fantasy VII Remake & Vinyl Set

Final Fantasy VII

E3 2019 proved to give us a lot of fantastic news in terms of upcoming game releases. One of the biggest announcements, however, has to have been the formal release date for the Final Fantasy VII Remake. It had been a long time coming and lord knows that anticipation was reaching fever pitch. Particularly since Square Enix announced the existence of the game 4 years ago.

Now, when it releases, there will almost certainly be a number of different versions. You know, collectors editions etc. Following the listing of a new Amazon webpage, however, one version is currently available to pre-order now which includes an amazing vinyl album featuring the games sound track.

Placeholder Listing?

Any fan of Final Fantasy VII will tell you that the game has a pretty amazing soundtrack. It was a significant part of what made the game so amazing. While the set does look pretty amazing, however, it seems that the listing may only currently just be a placeholder that has accidentally gone live.

The main clue to this is the January 31st release date which contradicts the official release date for the game on March 3rd.

Amazing Design

While the set does seem to carry a rather substantial price at $79.98, if this does indeed include the game as well, then I daresay many will be happy to pay the extra to get this awesome vinyl set. Records are, after all, coming back into fashion and having one that looks as amazing as this would surely add to any true collection!

Although details are limited, you can check out the amazon website via the link here!

What do you think? Would you buy this edition of the game? – Let us know in the comments!