Amazon Planning To Release Various Alexa Products This Year

Earlier this year I finally bought the bullet and got an Amazon Dot Echo in my home. I liked the idea of having it to control my smart devices. I thought, in terms of home functionality, things would improve massively. Well, truth be told, all it’s really used for is as a rather posh radio alarm clock.

It’s not as if I don’t have plenty of things it can work with. I probably just don’t have enough to really make the product shine for me. Well, for better or worse though, I have a smart (ish) home!

In a report via TheVerge though, it seems that Amazon plans to launch various new products by the end of the year. All of which will be fully compatible with Alexa.

Kitchen And Audio Appliances

Although the report is a little unclear as to exactly what these will be, it is speculated that one such product will include a microwave cooker. All you do is pop it in and tell Alexa what is it and how long you want to cook it for. While this might sound simplistic, trust me, more modern microwaves require MIT training to operate!

In addition, and in a more tech-savvy home, it is also suggested that various new sound products will also be released.

What Do We Think?

The more ‘skills’ that Amazon can add to Alexa, the better. While admittedly a microwave does sound a little unusual, people do love their sound equipment. Particularly those who like to try and emulate the home-cinema experience. It will also help Amazon if, based on their competition, they can get the most compatible products out there first.

The only real question mark at the moment is whether these products will be sold under the Echo umbrella or if they will simply be Alexa compatible. It is, however, if nothing else, an interesting development!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!