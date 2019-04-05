Amazon Plans To Launch 3,000 Satellites For Broadband Service

Amazon Broadband

For several years now, we have heard rumours that companies were very interested in exploring the possibility of launching satellites to create, in effect, a form of full-access internet. Specifically, an internet that didn’t require a physical phone connection of the utilisation of existing networks.

For example, Elon Musk has regularly hinted towards his wish to create such a system.

In a report via Reuters, however, Amazon has become the latest firm to throw it’s metaphorical hat into the ring by announcing plans to launch around 3,000 satellites to bring, in effect, a full access ‘global’ internet service.

Why Has This Not Been Done Yet?

Admittedly this sounds like a great idea. Personally, I’m absolutely convinced that this is entirely how the internet will be in 20 or so years. At least, for a significant portion of us.

There is, however, generally speaking, one problem. Namely, that to provide a ‘global’ internet, you have to effectively get approval from several of the worlds media regulatory bodies. This would be, for example, the FCC in America and Ofcom in the UK.

That, is a LOT of legal hurdles to cross! Hence why, even as we approach 2020, there is practically no mass-stream systems already in place like this.

What Do We Think?

As above, we’re absolutely convinced that sooner or later satellite internet packages are going to be entirely normal. They are, of course, already available in certain remits, albeit generally carry a rather prohibitive price.

If someone is going to make this system a reality, it’s almost certainly going to be one of the tech giants. Considering that Tesla and Amazon are the only ones providing major investment in rocket technology, it’s going to be interesting to see who gets there first!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!