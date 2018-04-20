Amazon Prime Subscriber Count Now at 100 Million Users

Amazon Finally Reveals Prime Subscriber Count

According to the latest Amazon shareholder communications released this week, Amazon’s Prime subscription count is much larger than many thought. In fact, after 13 years since its launch, Amazon Prime now boasts over 100 million paying subscribers globally. That translates to shipping more than five billion items with Prime worldwide in 2017 alone. That is more than most countries’ population.

What Does The Future Hold for Amazon Prime?

This number is on the trend upward as well. After all, Prime just opened up in several countries including Mexico, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Furthermore, Amazon is opening up Business Prime shipping in the U.S. and Germany, which is sure to increase the tally further.

The lynch-pin of Prime’s success is fast shipping. However, the company continually works to make it even faster. This is evidenced by the leaked patents they keep on filing which centers around using technology for faster shipping. This not only includes flying warehouse airships, but various drone delivery services as well.

Prime offers Free Same-Day and Prime Free One-Day delivery in more than 8,000 cities and towns. Prime Now is available in more than 50 cities worldwide across nine countries. In fact, Prime Day 2017 was Amazon’s biggest global shopping event ever. Which was eventually even surpassed by the following Black Friday/Cyber Monday. According to Consumer Research Intelligent Partners, Prime members actually spend an average of $1,300 USD on Amazon a year. This is twice the amount in comparison to what non-Prime members spend on the site.

Prime also includes various other services with the subscription. Including a video streaming service which is gearing up to compete heavily with Netflix. In fact, CEO Jeff Bezos himself has been pouring in money to acquire properties such as The Lord of The Rings to be turned into big-budget TV series. That property alone reportedly cost $1 billion USD. Plus, they are also developing several more big budget Fantasy/Sci-Fi TV shows such as Conan The Barbarian, Snow Crash and more. Even with Netflix spending $6~8B this year, it appears that Amazon intends to outspend them in a bid to reach their 125M subscriber count.