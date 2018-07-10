Amazon US Found To Be Selling Nazi-Themed Items

Many of us use Amazon on, at the very least, a weekly basis. Be it for getting some household essentials or just a little present to ourselves, the online giant is, without a doubt, a major part of the retailing world. It seems, however, that the US version of the online retailer might be selling a little more than it bargained for.

In a report via the BBC, Amazon US has been found to selling Nazi-themed good online via their marketplace.

This Isn’t Amazon Directly Selling Them

Firstly, we should make the point crystal clear that this isn’t the retailer selling the items directly. If you went onto Amazon US right now, you would not find the retailer director selling Nazi goods. It has, however, been found that the website was allowing such goods to be sold semi-privately via their marketplace.

For those unaware, it is possible to use Amazon, like eBay to sell the goods from your own business. It is perhaps a little more stringent than eBay in terms of your operating practices, but essentially it’s the same thing. You get to sell your goods with the assistance of the Amazon branding. It is via these stores that the goods have been found to be sold.

What Has Amazon Said?

Since the items came to their attention, the retailer has already removed many retailers. In a statement, they have said that sellers: “must follow our guidelines and those who don’t are subject to swift action including potential removal of their account”. Many have, however, criticised the online retailer for what they feel is another example of them being too slow to react to problems on their website.

What do you think? Are you surprised by this news? Do you think they are too slow to monitor or react to certain goods being sold on their website? – Let us know in the comments!