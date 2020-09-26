Amazon Warns Xbox Series X/S May Not Arrive on Release Day

In something of a moderate surprise (based on the fact that we always knew the PS5 was going to be more popular) the initial pre-order stock levels for both the Xbox Series X and S consoles have both officially sold out and practically hours after they were first made available. On the plus side, however, if you didn’t manage to get your order in place, Microsoft has confirmed that more systems will be available immediately prior to their release.

In a huge case of deja vu, however, in a report via CNET, Amazon has issued a warning that even if you’ve successfully got your Xbox pre-order in place with them, your new Xbox may not arrive on your doorstep for release day!

Amazon Warns of Xbox Series S/X Arrivals!

Following a number of reports from users, Amazon is apparently sending out warning e-mails to a number (or possibly all) of pre-order customers effectively saying that there is no guarantee that the system will be arriving on the November 10th release date.

“We’re contacting you about your order of Xbox Series X to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand. We are making every effort with the supplier to procure more inventory. We will provide additional updates once more information becomes available.”

It’s a warning that sparks more than a little Deja Vu as only a couple of weeks ago, a very similar e-mail was sent out to many people who had placed a PS5 pre-order with them!

Microsoft Xbox Series X

What Do We Think?

Between the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nvidia 3080, it’s been a pretty lousy couple of weeks in terms of pre-order chaos. With many scalper bots having made an apparent ‘killing’ in terms of gobbling up a lot of the available supplies, as we’ve said on many occasions, getting any one of these products before Christmas (particularly if you don’t have a pre-order in place) seems difficult bordering on impossible.

Between the three of them, however, the Xbox does appear to be the one that seems most achievable, but if you can afford to wait, do so. All we see are a lot of frustration and headaches as the initial demand outstrips common sense!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

