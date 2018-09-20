AMC Might Have A 10-Year Plan For The Walking Dead

Many feel that in recent years, The Walking Dead TV series has taken a pretty big turn downhill. While viewing figures have remained largely strong, one of the biggest criticisms of the series is that it is all getting a little too familiar. In fairness, the last 3 plot arcs have been, more or less, the same. The first few series concentrated on trying to survive the zombie apocalypse. Since then all we’ve seen is Rick and Co. fighting off rival human groups. Repeatedly!

With Rick and Maggie both confirmed to be leaving the show this upcoming season (permanently or not remains to be seen) in terms of the series, it feels like it’s definitely coming to an end.

In a report via CNET though, AMC plans to milk this cow a lot longer. It is suggested that they have a ’10-year’ plan for the show including a new series and even potentially a feature film.

A Show That Is Past Its Prime?

Despite the introduction of Negan, who is arguably one of the series greatest characters, The Walking Dead is getting a little boring. While a 10-year plan does sound remarkably ambitious, if it chooses to not include the current version of the show, it just might work. In fact, as crazy as it sounds, I think we’ve had better plots from the Telltale Games!

A fresh new angle, a spin-off possibly could breath new life into this franchise. Perhaps look to concentrate on the initial spread of the disease/zombi-itus. Additionally, a feature-length film could work, but it would have to be well written. It’s not, as if, we’re struggling in terms of decent z-movies.

Despite it all though, I just can’t help but feel that in terms of a TV show, it wouldn’t hurt for this to have a nap for a few years.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Walking Dead? Would you like to see more of it? – Let us know in the comments!