AMC is Planning Yet Another ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff TV Series

/ 7 hours ago

AMC Keeping Zombie TV Alive

AMC‘s massively successful TV series adaptation of the comic-book series ‘The Walking Dead” is currently in its ninth season. This is a complete anomaly in an age when most TV shows only last 2 or 3 seasons. So understandably, AMC wants to keep the success going.

This is made difficult with the original main show showing signs of fatigue. Especially with cast members wanting to be written out and viewer counts dwindling.

The solution, according to AMC is to pump out spinoff shows and movies set in the same universe. Taking advantage of fan familiarity with the brand.

While they already have “Fear the Walking Dead”, AMC has confirmed (via Deadline) that they want one more series in the pipeline.

What is the Spinoff Show Going to be About?

“We’re not at a stage where we’ll be announcing its plans to premiere,” says AMC COO Ed Carroll. “But we have hired creative people that have pitched story outlines. We feel very good about the development of that series. We’re not in a position to talk about partnerships in terms of other territories or ancillary windows, other than that there’s a healthy appetite for it and we’ve had a number of conversations with a lot of players in the space.”

The main show itself is already confirmed for a 10th season, which will see yet another one of its main actors, Danai Gurira leaving.

