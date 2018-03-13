AMD Radeon Software 18.3.2 Drivers Boost Final Fantasy XV

AMD Bumps Final Fantasy XV Support With 18.3.2

Looking at the start of the decade, it is hard to imagine the same support coming out of AMD as we are getting today. For the past month or so, AMD has been releasing a new driver almost every single week. Following up on the release of 18.3.1 earlier in the month, we now have yet another new driver. Today, AMD released their new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.3.2 Beta Drivers.

Building on 18.3.1, the new driver adds additional support for Final Fantasy XV. The previous driver mainly focused on stability support for Final Fantasy XV. The new driver today targets performance in the game instead. Compared to 18.3.1, the new driver boosts Vega 64 and RX 580 performance by 4% and 7% respectively at 1080p. The driver also provides a fix for a particle effect stutter bug in Final Fantasy XV.

When will RTG use AMD CPUs?

Interestingly enough, AMD is still using the Intel i7 7700X CPU as the test platform. This is likely due to consistency but it wouldn’t hurt to move to Ryzen and Zen. Perhaps that might come with the new Ryzen 2000 series releasing in the next month or so. Vega 64 tested at about 87.7 FPS while the RX 580 came in at 54.4 FPS. Both results were obtained using the highest in-game preset settings.

AMD has not updated the list of known issues with this driver. One possible reason for such a quick driver is that AMD wanted to get a release day driver out for Final Fantasy XV. Since they weren’t ready for the performance tweaks by launch, it had to wait until a week later. It still great to see AMD put out so many drivers with great support for games compared to before. You can find the full release notes and download links here.

